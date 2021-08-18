Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

USDCAD Eases From 4-Week High, Finds Support In 50% Fibo

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSDCAD has come off a 4-week top of 1.2648 brushed yesterday to settle around the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the late July drop, which lies at 1.2614. Technical indicators underscore the waning positive momentum. The stochastics are sliding, with the %K line approaching 50, while the MACD histogram has also started to retreat.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usdcad#Macd#Fibo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Bounces Off Support

On Tuesday, the US Dollar declined by 72 pips or 0.57% against the Canadian Dollar. The USD/CAD currency pair tested the 1.2581 level during yesterday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, the USS/CAD exchange rate could edge higher during the following trading session.
CurrenciesForexTV.com

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling Struggling to Find support at 1.36

Last week, the cable plummeted around 200 pips amid broader dollar strength. Sustained USD purchasing and poor UK macro data fueled the continuing decline. Coming up is the focus on Jackson Hole Symposium. The GBP/USD weekly forecast suggests a bearish outlook as the US dollar remains strong and the pandemic continues to weigh on the Pound. … Continued.
Stocksactionforex.com

USDCAD Stuck In Narrow Range Below SMAs

USDCAD could barely rotate since the rejection near the 20- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) on Monday, with the price edging up to close slightly above the 1.2500 level on Thursday. The momentum indicators point to a neutral-to-bearish bias as the RSI, although above its 50 neutral mark, is...
Marketsactionforex.com

GBPUSD Lays Foundation For An Upside Reversal

GBPUSD built the foundation for a new bullish wave after completing a morning star candlestick pattern with a tall green candle on Monday. The cheering setup occurred near the surface of the broken descending channel, which acted as a lifesaving support this time, and around the previous low of 1.3570, further endorsing the case for an upside reversal.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Largecaps that Have Fallen 32-37% From Their 52-Week Highs

Investing.com -- Market experts have said that the next few sessions are going to be volatile and that investors should only buy at dips. However, there are already a slew of stocks that have fallen deeply from their 52-week highs. Here are 3 large cap stocks that have fallen over 30% and the targets that brokerage firms have given them:
actionforex.com

USDJPY Rangebound Between Trendlines

USDJPY is in a consolidation phase between two converging trendlines in the four-hour chart, moving sideways within the 110.21 – 109.40 area over the past week. Encouragingly, the lower trendline managed to add strong footing under the price on Tuesday at 109.40, raising speculation that the pair could sail northwards again, but the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 111.65 – 108.71 down leg came immediately to block the way higher on Wednesday at 109.83.
Currenciesactionforex.com

NZDUSD Still Rises After The Rebound Off 0.6800

NZDUSD is still moving higher after the rebound off the 0.6800 support level, reaching the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Technically, the RSI indicator is flattening near the neutral threshold of 50, while the MACD is rising in the bearish territory, approaching the trigger line. If the price...
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Near-Term Bias To Remain Negative While Recovery Is Capped By Pivotal Fibo Barrier

The Euro standing at the back foot in early Wednesday’s trading after three-day recovery failed to break pivotal Fibo resistance at 1.1757 (38.2% of 1.1908/1.1664). Near-term action is consolidating between Fibo barrier and 10 DMA (1.1733) which marks solid support, but return and close below would signal recovery stall and increase downside risk. Fresh negative momentum and RSI turning south on daily maintain slight bearish bias, but traders await stronger direction signal.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: 50% Fibo. level continues to cap the upside

A goodish pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around AUD/USD on Wednesday. A generally positive risk tone might help limit any deeper losses for the perceived riskier aussie. The technical setup supports prospects for the resumption of the recent downtrend trajectory. The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs to break $1,808 to run higher– Confluence Detector

Gold has been marching higher above $1,800, extending its gains. The Confluence Detector is showing that $1,808 is a critical barrier. The party continues – that is the current mood in markets and it is supportive of further gains for gold. Investors seem convinced that the Federal Reserve will refrain from any immediate tapering of its bond-buying scheme in response to the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant. Prospects of more dollars printed boost the precious metal.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stock Futures Ease from Fresh Records

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early APAC deals on Tuesday, after both the Dow and S&P 500 eked out fresh record high closes while gaining for 5 consecutive sessions as market participants cheered robust corporate earnings reports, while gains in technology stocks offset declines in financials amid slowing global growth.
Stocksambcrypto.com

Cardano: Here’s why traders need to brace themselves for a correction

Cardano’s price has been defying the general market trend over the past few days. After recording a 36.3% surge over the past week, the market’s third largest alt was trading at $2.87 at press time. This essentially means that ADA’s price is merely $0.13 shy of the psychological $3 benchmark.
Energy Industryhoosieragtoday.com

Propane Prices Heading Higher

Liquid Propane (LP) prices in the U.S. could be heading higher based on current supply/demand factors. A Successful Farming article says that could mean higher corn drying costs for farmers this fall. Looking ahead to the LP market environment for grain drying in the fall, analysts are said to be...
Trafficactionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Spikes After A Fire At Mexico’s Pemex Facility

The price of crude oil continued its recovery after a major fire in a Pemex-owned facility. The fire, in Mexico, left 5 people dead and more than 420,000 barrels of oil per day off the market. Still, this supply shortage will likely not last long considering the company is considering restarting 125 wells that had been taken offline within days. Later today, the price will react to the latest inventories numbers by the American Petroleum Institute (API). The price will also react to the overall sentiment in the market about the state of the pandemic.
Marketsfxempire.com

Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

Cardano (ADA) has now become the 3rd largest cryptocurrency by market cap. See here. Besides, I already started covering it daily for my Premium Crypto Trading Members last week, and thus there are enough reasons to now share my work with the world. For those of you unfamiliar with my work on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), I use primarily the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) and Technical Analyses (TA) to reliably (~70%) and accurately (+/- 10%) forecast how high and low a specific move, depending time-frame, should go. Last week on August 17, see Figure 1A below, I showed my Crypto Trading members, who are banking heavily on my calls, ADA should bottom at around $1.89 and then rally to $2.5-2.75. It reached $1.87 the next day and is now trading at $2.92. That is the power of EWP and TA combined. So what’s next for ADA?
Traffictexasstandard.org

Oil Prices Have Fallen: What That Means For You At The Pump

In much of the country, it’s still the hot, dog days of summer. But one thing that has cooled off are oil prices. It’s showing up in a slight dip in prices at the pump over the last several days. Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData, says prices...
Businesskitco.com

Gold price holding 1% gains following disappointing flash U.S. PMI data

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are solidly above $1,800 an ounce but they are not seeing any new buying interest following weaker-than-expected momentum in the U.S. manufacturing and service sectors. Monday, IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for August fell to 61.2 down from July’s reading...

Comments / 0

Community Policy