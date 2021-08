At the beginning of the pandemic, there was a huge increase in dog adoptions. Many people wanted a companion to spend their quarantine with, which was so amazing for countless shelter dogs that were waiting for their forever homes! However, as people have started getting vaccinated and returning to the office, many have struggled to help their dogs adjust to them no longer being home all day. The big change and being alone more often can be quite stressful for dogs. Fortunately, Pasado’s Safe Haven is here to help with their tips for helping your dog transition to your new work schedule.