Rick Owens and Converse Releasing the TURBOWPN
In July, we saw the TURBODRK Chuck 70 release, and now, Rick Owens will transform the 1986 Converse Weapon into the TURBOWPN. Exaggerating both the upper and tooling, his signature touch augments the familiar lines (the Y-bar and heel cap), and the shoe is made bombastic. “When I discovered how powerful just oversizing something a little bit was, which I’ve done with a lot of my clothes, that became one of my tools,” Owens says.www.sneakerfiles.com
