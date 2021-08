Google has just revealed its latest Pixel phone, the Pixel 5a with 5G, and you can preorder one now (before it releases on August 26) for $449. The newly announced Google Pixel 5a with 5G looks to be both an upgrade from the Pixel 4a 5G and a more affordable alternative to the Pixel 5 or the upcoming Pixel 6. The Pixel 5a's $449 price tag puts it at $50 less than the Pixel 4a 5G ($499), and about $250 less than the Pixel 5 ($699).