Tencent Posts 29 Per Cent Profit Growth Despite Regulatory Uncertainty Over Gaming, Antitrust
Chinese social media and gaming giant Tencent Holdings posted a 29 per cent rise in second-quarter profit amid Beijing's tighter scrutiny of Big Tech. The Shenzhen-based company reported a profit of 42.6 billion yuan (US$6.6 billion) in the quarter ended June, up from the 33.1 billion yuan in the same period last year and beating estimates of 30.8 billion yuan, as the Hong Kong-listed tech giant braces for tighter scrutiny from Chinese regulators.www.thestreet.com
