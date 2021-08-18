Tencent Posts 29 Per Cent Profit Growth Despite Regulatory Uncertainty Over Gaming, Antitrust

(Bloomberg) — China’s biggest companies are starting to make a habit out of giving away their earnings. In the latest example, Pinduoduo Inc., an e-commerce company known for giving big discounts to customers when they buy produce together, said it will donate all of its first net profit since going public to support the country’s farmers and agricultural areas. The company will keep giving away earnings at least until the donations reach 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).