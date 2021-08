Following the final episode of JTBC’s “Nevertheless,” actress Lee Ho Jung sat down to share her thoughts on the drama!. Lee Ho Jung starred in the drama as Yoon Sol, an art student who explored the process of transforming her friendship with Ji Wan (Yoon Seo Ah) into something deeper. The detailed way that Lee Ho Jung expressed such complicated emotions added an extra layer of depth to the drama. In addition, her thorough analysis of her role helped her become perfectly in sync with her character, earning her many favorable reviews for her performance.