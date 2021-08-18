Cancel
Financial Reports

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Timely Files Quarterly Report on OTCMarkets; Shows Income from Operations of $778K+

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Through June 30, 2021, The 2nd Quarter Report Reveals Income From Operations Was $569,147 For The Quarter And Was $778,784 For The Four Months Ending 6/30. FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ('SPOI' or the 'Company'), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, recently announced that it had entered into an agreement to purchase Red Line Contractors LLC, a revenue generating general contracting, demolition and hauling services company, that services Arkansas and its neighboring states, today announced that it has timely filed its Quarterly Report for the Second quarter of 2021 1 .

