PHOTOS: Brentwood Academy girls soccer defeats BGA 1-0 in opener

By PHIL STAUDER
mainstreet-nashville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrentwood Academy girls soccer opened its 2021 season with a 1-0 win over visiting BGA on Tuesday afternoon. Mia Siebert scored the match's lone goal.

