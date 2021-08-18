Cancel
Taliban return after 20 years to find modern cities

Cover picture for the articleEzanullah, one of thousands of young Taliban fighters from the countryside who rode into Afghanistan's capital over the weekend, had never seen anything like it. The paved streets of Kabul were lined with towering apartment blocks, glass office buildings and shopping malls. The plush furniture in the Interior Ministry was like "something I thought of in a dream," said the 22-year-old fighter from the country's mountainous east.

