IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA Yolanda D. Smith Plaintiff Jerome J. Smith Defendant CIVIL ACTION NO. 2021-CV-1951 TO:__ NOTICE OF PUBLICATION By order for service by publication dated July 13, 2021, you are hereby notified that on the 13th day of July, 2021, Yolanda Smith filed suit against you for Divorce You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and serve upon plaintiff's attorney, __an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication. This the 14th day of July, 2021. WITNESS, the Honorable Nancy N. Bills, Judge of the Rockdale Superior Court. Natalie Rogers Deputy Clerk, Superior Court For: Janice Morris, Clerk PO Box 937 Conyers, GA 30012 909-42555 8/ 18 25 9/1 8 2021.