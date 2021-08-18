Cancel
Rockdale County, GA

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE PETITION ADVERTISEMENT

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE PETITION ADVERTISEMENT Vehicle Make: Chevrolet Year: 2015 Model: Sonic Vehicle ID #: 1G1JE5SB7G4134890 Vehicle License #: State: Present location of vehicle: Timmy Charles You are hereby notified that a petition was filed in the Magistrate Court of Rockdale County to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. Anyone with an ownership interest in this vehicle may file an answer to this petition on or before: 09/02/2021. Answer forms may be found in the Magistrate Court Clerk's office located at: 874 N Main St NW, Conyers GA 30012 Forms may also be obtained online at www.georgia magistratecouncil.com. 915-44192, 8/18,25,2021.

