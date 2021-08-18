NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Linda Reinhardt Carr, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Executor: Lisa Jo McGhee Executor's Address: 2910 Eagle's Terrace SW Conyers, GA 30094 This 3 day of August, 2021. 908-44967, 8/18,25,9/1,8,2021.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
