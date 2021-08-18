Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, NY

5 Great Spots 5 Minutes From Waterloo Station

By Heidi Lauth Beasley
Posted by 
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Waterloo station, a commuter’s paradise, the starting location of many Great British Holidays, and arguably, home to some of the most offensively overpriced croissants on the planet. Luckily for your taste buds and the poor innocent souls who are going to be spending the next three hours on the South West Railway to Plymouth with your grab-and-go lunch, there are actually a lot of tip top places a quick walk from the station. From a proper sit-down sushi dinner to a family-owned café serving irresistible takeaway sweet treats, these are the places right near Waterloo station that will satisfy you so much more than that dodgy pasty.

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
524
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterloo, NY
Lifestyle
City
Waterloo, NY
City
Plymouth, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Bars#Coffee Shops#Pizzeria#Iced Coffee#Food Drink#Bakery Cafe#Fmu Frappuccinos#Travel Caf#Japanese#Sea Life Aquarium#Banh Bao Brothers#Twitter#Vaulty Towers#Korean#Indian#Thai#Cuban#Peruvian#Ethiopian#Nigerian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

11 Spots For Great Fried Chicken In London

A wise person in our office once said “I feel like fried chicken is great because you can easily have it, like, twice a day”, and to that we say, why not three times? Few things have the same kind of presence that fried chicken does in London. From six hot wings for three quid to crispy bags of Taiwanese crunch, these are the spots to head to when you’re craving fried chicken.
AnimalsTime Out Global

Escaped parrot becomes Waterloo Station's newest employee

If you've ever been to Waterloo Station at rush hour (or most hours, in fact), you'll know that it's a essentially chaotic mix of suitcases, spilt coffees and misplaced children. This week though it's had an extra helper to keep travellers in line, in the form of Grey a two-year-old...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

The Infatuation London Summer ’21 Bucket List

21 Things To Eat, Drink, & Do During The Summer Of Sun, Fun, &... Vaxxed Huns. Welcome to summer 2021, herein declared the season of sun, fun, and vaxxed-up huns. Arguably we haven’t put this much pressure on a summer since the year we turned 18 and fell for the siren song of Magaluf. Which yes, is just LMFAO’s Party Rock Anthem on repeat. But that’s a story for a different guide. This guide is exclusively about summer 2021, and after a year that has loosely resembled a giant steaming pile of horse shit, there’s a lot riding on it being the best! one! ever! But thanks to this bucket list you’ll know exactly how and where to start your own months of sunny pandemic freedom.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In Echo Park

While one of the smaller neighborhoods in LA, Echo Park packs an incredible amount of things to do into its 2.4 square miles. Things here are dense and extremely historic (Echo Park’s been around since 1892, back when it still went by the name “Edendale”), and is home to Dodger Stadium, swan boats in the park, and a convenience store for time travelers.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best Date Night Restaurants In London

Finding your soul mate in London is tough. Mostly because we don’t believe in soul mates until someone sends us a Peep Show gif on Hinge after our tenth pint. Affection, gross. But hard as it may be, we do live in a city that - technically - has a lot of potential suitors, and more importantly, many excellent date night restaurants. In this guide you’ll find everything from low-key tapas bars that are perfect for a casual situation with that person who finally left a toothbrush at yours, to special spots for dinner with your favourite human who you’ve been kissing since before the Millennium Dome was a thing - these are the best date spots in London.
Austin, TX365thingsaustin.com

Waterloo Park Opening Day

Starting today, Waterloo Park will re-open its gates to a beautiful newly reimagined outdoor space. Fresh air and open green spaces are more important than ever before to our mental, physical, and emotional well-being. With the construction of the park and Moody Amphitheater complete, and despite the need to wait...
Indianapolis, INindyschild.com

8 Great Spots for Boba and Bubble Tea in Indy

Boba (also known as bubble tea) has grown in popularity in Indy, and for good reason. This unique, chunky beverage is not only refreshing and tasty, but it’s also fun to drink, too! These brightly colored beverages with gummy balls on the bottom of the cup are fun for kids, and let’s face it, fun for adults, too. Here’s what you need to know about the boba scene in Indy!
Manhattan, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

7 Exciting Things To Do & Eat In NYC Between August 25th - August 29th

A BYOB kamayan feast in Long Island City, this weekend’s sustainable pop-up series at a rooftop vineyard, free concerts in Prospect Park, and a brand new whiskey distillery in Manhattan. We’ve got details on all of those things, and more events happening in the city between August 25th and August 29th. If you’re looking for special dinners, shows, and pop-ups around the city, you’ve come to the right place.
scld.org

Yummy & Pocket-Friendly Recipes for Fair Food, Street Food & Lunch Boxes

This year’s Pig Out in the Park—the annual gathering for foodies and music lovers—has been cancelled, but you can still enjoy tasty food to celebrate the end of summer!. For fair food at home, great lunch box recipes, and creative culinary creations, I offer you these lists of cookbooks that you can check out! I found some gems and hope you’ll try a few.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Bunny

Perfect For: Brunch Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night Dinner with the Parents Kids. Bunny opened in the summer of 2018, and yet this Bed-Stuy spot has old-school charm. It’s owned and operated by a married couple from Istanbul and Hamburg respectively. Together they serve Turkish and German dishes, a combination New Yorkers rarely see under the same roof barring the occasional döner place. Bunny only accepts reservations via Instagram DM, the menu changes nearly every week, and you better show up to dinner with cash or a Venmo account. If it’s starting to sound like an essential location in a character-driven indie rom-com, you’ve got the right idea.
Lifestyledo512.com

Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

The Moody Amphitheater is the perfect place to enjoy socially-distant community programs like outdoor concerts, movies in the park, dance performances, and much more! Designed and built into the natural fabric of Waterloo Park, the Moody Amphitheater features more than 38,000 square feet of grass on its Great Lawn, comfortably fitting up to 5,000 people at a time. Unlike other major entertainment venues, parkgoers will be able to picnic, play, or perform on the stage when it is not being used for large-scale concerts produced by our partners at Live Nation Entertainment and C3 Presents.
Waterloo, ILswillinoisnews.com

Waterloo Homecoming

City of Waterloo issued the following announcement on Aug. 9. A big thank you to the Waterloo Lions Club and Waterloo VFW Post 6504 for hosting the Homecoming again. This year, the theme is “Happy Birthday Metzger-Crook VFW Post 6509 – 75 Years Serving Veterans.” Food service begins at 4pm and rides/games are open from 5-11pm on both Friday and Saturday. Live music both nights also! To participate in the parade, call Butch Sparwasser at 618-806-8104 and for information on vendor booths contact Tammy Warden at 618-670-0754.
DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

The Boy & The Bear

The Boy & The Bear owner Andres Piñeros began his journey into the coffee world back in 2012 in his native Colombia, starting first as a pop-up before opening a brick-and-mortar here in LA. Now with three locations, The Boy & The Bear is where you can find 100% Colombian coffees with some modernist Scandinavian design touches. The shop’s beans are directly sourced from the farmers, with their Light & Dark espresso packing some beautiful dark chocolate and berry notes after undergoing two different roasting techniques. Enjoy it as a smooth Gibraltar, aka the perfect ratio between milk and espresso. Or if you’ve shown up with a sweet tooth, try the café con panna - a double shot with a dollop of whipped cream on top.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Naudi Signature Pizza

Naudi’s is a thin crust spot in Lincoln Park, and the pizza here shares some DNA with a Neapolitan pie. It’s cooked in a wood-fired oven, the cheese in the center is almost liquidy, and the slices droop nicely when you pick them up. But the edge of the crust is crunchy like a cracker, which creates an enjoyable contrast with the soft center. The only person working here is the incredibly nice owner, who keeps the menu short and manageable. There’s only one size available (18 inches for $20), and only five toppings to choose from (mushrooms, onions, garlic, peppers, and pepperoni). This is the kind of pie that is best eaten right from the oven, so we suggest getting it for dine-in.
Elberfeld, INPosted by
KISS 106

New Ice Cream Shop Coming to Elberfeld

The town of Elberfeld will soon be the home of a brand new ice cream shop. I have spent a lot of time in the little town of Elberfeld over the past year. It's a nice, quiet town in Warrick County. The town itself is great for families. It also has a lot of potential to grow and give even more to offer its residents. I always thought that it would be cool to have a few more options in terms of food there. Aside from a couple of places that serve food in town, residents have to either travel to Evansville or Boonville to go out to eat. However, there will be a new establishment coming to town that will allow folks in the area the opportunity to indulge their sweet tooth.
PoliticsKHQ Right Now

Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 19th

BOSTON (AP) — More than three centuries after a Massachusetts woman was wrongly convicted of witchcraft and sentenced to death, she’s finally on the verge of being exonerated — thanks to a curious eighth-grade civics class. State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, a Democrat from Methuen, has introduced legislation to clear the...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Bar Meridian

No matter when you go to Bar Meridian, you’re going to see a lot of people on dates. Whether they’re wrapped around the big U-shaped bar inside, or sitting at one of the many outdoor tables, there will be people meeting over drinks for the first, second, or ninth time and debating if they want to order the focaccia and the bologna sandwich (or what the “day old spaghetti” on the short food menu actually is). This is an ideal spot to stop at for a cocktail or glass of wine and some snacks, especially because it’s really the only great cocktail bar along this stretch of Washington Ave.
MusicAustin Chronicle

Waterloo Park

Named for the original moniker of our fair town, this 11-acre stretch of green is the perfect spot for a midafternoon sit, stroll, or siesta, and a favorite for local community events. Community Calendar. Due to COVID-19, all events and programs are postponed, but the park will still open to...
Seneca County, NYFingerLakes1

Waterloo

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to an area of Thorne Road for a single-vehicle crash. According to a news release, 21-year-old David VanHouten, of Waterloo was traveling south on Smith Road when he attempted to make a left ... MORE. Connie’s Diner temporarily condemned after weekend...

Comments / 0

Community Policy