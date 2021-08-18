NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION Notice is given that article of incorporation that will incorporate: AFSANA BUSINESS INC. Have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at: 1360 DOGWOOD DRIVE STE. 300, CONYERS, GA 30013 And its initial registered agent at such address is: Miss. AFSANA SAMNANI 907-44031 8/18 252021.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Comments / 0