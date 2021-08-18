IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA Earnest C. McNealy Planitiff Ronita D. McNealy Defendant CIVIL ACTION NO.2021-CV-1885 To:___ NOTICE OF PUBLICATION By order for service by publication dated August 4, 2021, you are hereby notified that on the 29th day of June, 2021, Earnest McNealy filed suit against you for divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court and serve upon plaintiff's attorney__an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication. This the 4th day of August, 2021. WITNESS, the Honorable Robert R. Mumford, Judge of the Rockdale Superior Court. Brittany Jackson Deputy Clerk, Superior Court For: Janice Morris, Clerk PO Box 937 Conyers, GA 30012 909-44653 8/18 25 9/1 8 2021.