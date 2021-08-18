Cancel
Georgia State

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA Earnest C. McNealy Planitiff Ronita D. McNealy Defendant CIVIL ACTION NO.2021-CV-1885 To:___ NOTICE OF PUBLICATION By order for service by publication dated August 4, 2021, you are hereby notified that on the 29th day of June, 2021, Earnest McNealy filed suit against you for divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court and serve upon plaintiff's attorney__an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication. This the 4th day of August, 2021. WITNESS, the Honorable Robert R. Mumford, Judge of the Rockdale Superior Court. Brittany Jackson Deputy Clerk, Superior Court For: Janice Morris, Clerk PO Box 937 Conyers, GA 30012 909-44653 8/18 25 9/1 8 2021.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
CBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.

