NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Elmer David Brumbelow, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Gregg William Brumbelow Personal Representative's Address: 4605 Bristol Drive Conyers, GA 30094 This 3 day of August, 2021. 908-44966, 8/18,25,9/1,8,2021.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Comments / 0