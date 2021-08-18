Huawei's chairman says that sourcing chips is its biggest problem

Let's use our imagination a little, shall we? Had the U.S. not placed Huawei on the Entity List for security reasons in 2019 and followed that up exactly a year to the day by changing Export rules banning Huawei from receiving chips from certain foundries using American technology, the smartphone market "league tables" would be different. Huawei would not have sold sub-brand Honor and would most likely be the top handset manufacturer on this planet.