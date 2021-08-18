NOTICE OF DEBTORS
NOTICE OF DEBTORS & CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of William Charles Smith, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to the said estate are required to make payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Barbara Ann MacCarthy Personal Representative's Address: 2272 Klondike RD SW Conyers, GA 30094 This 9th day of August, 2021. 908-44869 8/18 25 9/1 8 2021.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Comments / 0