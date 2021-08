The heat will remain today as the temperature readings will be in the 90s once again most locations east of the mountains. Highs in the hills will be in the middle to upper 80s, so the heat remains in place. The new element to the forecast today will be the possibility of some isolated strong to severe storms along the east face of the Appalachian Range as well as the Blue Ridge. A southeast flow will grab some moisture from the western Atlantic and the east face of the mountains will do a good job of squeezing out some storms.