ANNAPOLIS (WBFF) — Questions about what happened during a physics exam led to 18 midshipmen being "separated" from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. “The Academy has conducted what appears to be a thorough and fair investigation and I support its findings,” Congressman Ruppersberger said in a news release. “The Academy’s Honor Concept is clear and anyone who violates it must be held accountable. Midshipmen must earn the privilege to study at one of our nation’s most prestigious institutions and their character and conduct must be worthy at all times.”