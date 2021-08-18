Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everett, WA

Comment: It’s hubris to focus on ‘America’s humiliation’

By Opinion Commentary
HeraldNet
 7 days ago

As the American military pulled out of Afghanistan, Kabul fell with stunning speed to determined fighters with medieval desires about everything but the accoutrements of war. Taliban fighters with their long beards and long guns drove through the city in pickup trucks and hoisted their flag in victory. Women — fearful of a return to an oppressive society in which they were more property than persons — disappeared into their homes, into secret locations and behind all-encompassing burqas.

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Government
Everett, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#The White House#U S Air Force#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
Related
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: U.S. left Afghanistan; it can still help its women

On Aug. 15, the Taliban completed its conquest of Afghanistan by seizing Kabul. These events were tragically similar to those of 25 years ago, when Kabul fell to the Taliban in September 1996. Americans have recently watched chaotic scenes unfold in Afghanistan: panicked Afghans desperately clinging to evacuating U.S. planes; Taliban fighters going house-to-house hunting journalists, prominent women and Afghans who worked for the toppled government; and the Taliban beating Afghan protesters. While many Afghans face suffering under Taliban rule, women and girls have the most to fear; and lose.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: Deceit, delusion common themes in our recent wars

In Afghanistan, American hubris — the United States’ capacity for self-delusion and official lying — has struck once again, as it has repeatedly for the last 60 years. This weakness-masquerading-as-strength has repeatedly led the country into failed foreign interventions. The pattern first became clear to me when I learned on Nov. 11, 1963, that the U.S. embassy and intelligence agencies had been directly involved in planning a coup to depose the president of South Vietnam and his brother, leading to their executions.
PoliticsHeraldNet

Viewpoints: Why is the answer to failure always more war?

You don’t get to lose a war and expect the result to look like you’ve won it. That is the terrible truth that the collapse of the Afghan government has proved but that some in Washington, D.C., continue to refuse to accept. The United States failed to achieve the objective to which it devoted most of its 20 years of war and $2.3 trillion in expenditures: to build a Western-style Afghan state that could sustain itself and prevent a Taliban takeover. In the face of a poor but tenacious insurgency, the U.S.-backed Afghan army folded within weeks in historical fashion, not for lack of training, supplies or numbers but because it had no will to fight; something two decades of American efforts could not instill.
U.S. PoliticsSeattle Times

Hubris and Folly drove America’s Afghanistan adventure

Just now, the news media and Congress are obsessed with the images of a chaotic American retreat from Afghanistan, but, if the only lesson Americans learn from the nation’s longest war is that the exit needed to be better planned, we may be doomed to repeat this 20-year tragedy. The...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: Taliban only pretending their barbaric days are over

The Taliban would like the world to know that they’re no longer the child-bride-marrying mass murderers that they used to be. At a press conference Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said there would be no reprisals against Afghans who worked with the U.S. military. Women would be free to work and study, and the media free to broadcast what it wished, so long as both stayed “within our cultural frameworks.” How enlightened.
Militaryerienewsnow.com

Is this America's 'Dunkirk' moment?

It's America's "Dunkirk moment." At least that's how former top US General David Petraeus described the US operation to airlift its citizens and desperate Afghan comrades from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, comparing it to the British retreat from Nazi-occupied Europe in 1940. Petraeus, who once commanded US forces in Afghanistan, also branded President Joe Biden's chaotic withdrawal a disaster.
Public Safetythecut.com

This Is America’s Legacy of Violence

Another fleet of American aircraft abandons another broken capital, and again, a familiar wound opens in me. It bleeds through time, staining my present with the past. I see my Vietnamese parents: my father watching his city burn on the horizon from an American warship. My mother huddling among packed bodies on a boat that will take her to an island, to a camp, to a plane, and finally to a country that’d dropped bombs on her since she could remember. Though I’m separated from their war by distant decades, a mother tongue I can no longer speak, and battles I never fought, I feel the pangs of my parents’ pain, my invisible inheritance, today, every day.
U.S. PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

America's fiasco in Afghanistan

The incompetent method with which the Biden administration administered the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is a military and moral fiasco. On Sunday, a panicked evacuation of U.S. personnel took place amid the abandonment of many of the thousands of Afghans who helped Americans during the war, all while the Taliban raised a flag over the presidential palace in Kabul, reconquering the country nearly 20 years after the U.S. and NATO nations had ousted the extremists following the 9/11 attacks.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: What Afghan refugees can learn from Vietnamese

As I sit down to start writing this piece, the chaotic scenes of group panic at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan continue to unfold. They bring back memories of similar painful images at the Tan Son Nhat airport in Saigon 46 years ago. Our family of four, including my pregnant...
Foreign Policytheintell.com

Guest Opinion: Fitzpatrick’s comments on Afghanistan irresponsible

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick’s remarks reported in the Aug. 18 newspaper (“Rep. Fitzpatrick on Afghanistan: 'I can’t overstate how dangerous this is'”) reflect the kind of hysteria and misinformation that are more likely to propel us to new military fiascos than to rational policies that promote our own and other peoples’ security. The Taliban has not “freed thousands of Al-Qaeda fighters from Afghanistan prisons,” as Fitzpatrick claims. The “thousands” have been Afghan Taliban prisoners of war in a war that is now over.
Lynnwood, WAHeraldNet

Out of war-ending chaos comes a wave of new Americans

LYNNWOOD — Irshad Hamidi is getting a phone call. He has been dealing with a lot of surprises lately. “I wish it’s a good one, come on,” Hamidi says into his phone Tuesday afternoon outside a Lynnwood apartment complex. The next words out of his mouth are, “Whoa, whoa.” An...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Joe Biden’s humiliating indifference towards the UK over Afghanistan shows how inconsequential we are

There is a big question for Britain hanging over President Joe Biden’s Afghan scuttle and so far the only person I have heard pose it is Tom Tugendhat, the outspoken Conservative chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee when he asked: is British foreign policy now entirely made in Washington?Twenty years ago, the then US administration of President George W Bush hugged Britain tight when it decided to chase al-Qaeda and their Taliban sponsors out of Afghanistan in the wake of 9/11. For some, it was too tight, especially when the target was switched from the defeated Taliban...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Harrop: Afghanistan’s Mission Impossible just wasn’t possible

As the images of chaos at Afghanistan’s main airport looped on the news channels, “disaster” quickly became the favored word of commentators, followed by “disgrace.” What we saw was disturbing, especially the evidence that U.S. forces hadn’t secured the airport early on. But 20 years after the U.S. first sent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy