Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Among Us devs react to Fortnite's shameless 'Imposter' mode rip off

By Jez Corden
windowscentral.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest act of self-immolation, Epic Games has revealed its utter hypocrisy with a total and utter rip-off of InnerSloth's Among Us. The new Among Us-style Fortnite game mode sports an eerily familiar map, as well as "imposters," mimicking the hit title's social deduction gameplay. Epic Games is among...

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Rips#Devs#Nike#Marvel#The Unreal Engine#Playerunknown#Innersloth#Pubg#Twitter#Unreal Tournament#Fortnite Gear Solid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

Innersloth Reacts to Rumors of a ‘Fortnite’ Crossover in ‘Among Us.’

Innersloth Reacts to Rumors of a ‘Fortnite’ Crossover in ‘Among Us.’. Innersloth, the studio behind the smash hit “Among Us,” has replied to speculations that the online social deduction game will feature a “Fortnite” crossover. The official Twitter account for “Among Us” responded to a fan’s question on Tuesday concerning...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

SkyDrift Infinity Review (PS4)

SkyDrift Infinity Review: High-Flying Arcade Racing Never Felt So Good. When I was growing up in the early 90s, my dad and I didn’t share much in common. However, there was one area where we bonded: our love of arcade games. For a time, we’d sneak out on Friday nights to hit up the local bowling alley where we’d spend countless quarters blasting away T-800s in Terminator 2: The Arcade Game or heavily-armed crooks in Lucky & Wild. But if there was a game we couldn’t get enough of, though, it was Daytona USA. SEGA’s now-iconic 1994 racer became our religion for a Summer. And while I don’t remember winning many races against my old man, I loved every minute of it and credit the game with cementing my love for arcade racers. Now, I can’t get enough of ’em. From hits like Hydro Thunder to San Francisco Rush: 2049, I’m always down for some white knuckle arcade racing.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Fortnite Adds A New Among Us-Inspired Mode

Following the unprecedented popularity of Innersloth’s social deduction game Among Us, Fortnite has also jumped into the hype train and added a Fortnite Impostors mode. This works in a similar fashion to Among Us, with a group of players working together to find the imposter. Check out the video below for more information on the matter.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Fortnite's new Impostor Mode is incredibly fun!

Rumours of an Among Us crossover with Fortnite were not completely untrue if the brand new Impostor Mode is anything to go by. The new game mode is clearly inspired by the popular indie title and applies that Fortnite star power and resources to create something special. Here's a look...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Fortnite Imposters Game Mode Revealed: Full Details

The Fortnite Imposters game mode was revealed by Epic Games on Aug. 17 showcasing an Among Us-like adventure coming to the battle royale. Among Us took the gaming industry by storm in 2020 with players flocking to the mafia-style game. The game is predicated on crewmates setting out to complete tasks while impostors try to eliminate the crewmates and sabotage their plans without being discovered. The new Fortnite mode appears to be very similar with its own twist.
Video GamesInverse

How to win in the Fortnite Imposter mode without being sus

Fortnite update 17.40 was released Tuesday morning, bringing the Among Us-inspired Imposters LTM to Battle Royale. While most players are still trying to figure out the intricacies of how this new manipulation-based game type works, we’ve got a plethora of essential tips to help you earn your keep as an Agent or Imposter. Without further ado, let’s get to the details.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

‘Fornite’ Introduces Imposter Mode, Its Take On ‘Among Us’

Fortnite has introduced a new limited-time game mode called Imposters, mirroring the immensely popular online game Among Us. Imposters, which tells its gamers to “Trust Nobody,” is a mode for a maximum of ten players, including up to eight Agents maintaining the bridge and two Impostors looking to sow chaos. The Agents must complete their assignments and vote out all the impostors, while the Impostors will try and disable assignments, teleport players to other areas and eliminate Agents to win the game.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All skins in Fortnite Imposters

Fortnite is introducing a new Imposters game mode that is inspired by the highly popular Among Us. In the game mode, Agents will be trying to complete tasks and defend The Bridge, while Imposters will be looking to sow dissent and destroy as much as they can. As always, the...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Among Us Community Director Disappointed Fortnite Devs Didn’t Collab

Fortnite is an iconic battle royale title that has still found plenty of fans jumping into the IP regularly. While the success of this game has allowed Epic Games to create a plethora of crossover events, it’s pretty blatant this latest update takes influence from Among Us. Recently, it was rumored that the two would have a crossover event, and while the collab had hype, InnerSloth denied the rumors. Now it looks like the community director for InnerSloth is a bit disappointed over Epic Games’ latest move.
Video GamesDesign Taxi

‘Fortnite’ Is Looking Too Familiar In New Imposters Mode & Vote-Out System

Fortnite by Epic Games saw a new mode added to the game today, bearing a highly similar concept and name to another indie game, Innersloth’s hit title Among Us. In the new ‘Imposters Mode’, a group of up to 10 players has to work out who is trying to sabotage the group. Agents work to complete tasks across a map, while Imposters try to sabotage them in any way they can, including assassination.
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite Fans Recreate Iconic Spider-Man Meme in New Among Us Mode

As much as Fortnite might be known for its Battle Royale mode, the Epic Games title has developed a unique reputation for its various limited time game modes. The latest of these, titled "Impostors", dropped on Tuesday, and drew inspiration from the popular multiplayer game Among Us. The Impostors mode allows Fortnite players to emote their way to victory and uncover the traitors in their midst — and as a recent fan video proves, that has some hilarious side effects. Reddit user @Lachlan_ recently shared a video of their particular match of Impostor, which culminated in every player wearing the same exact character skin.
Video Gamesguidefall.com

Is Psychonauts 2 Coming To Nintendo Switch?

With Psychonauts 2 right around the corner, fans are eager to jump back into the adventures of Raz and the mind. Being that the game is coming hugely from Microsoft and Xbox, some are wondering if the highly-anticipated sequel will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch. It almost looks like a perfect addition to the Nintendo library, but will it be coming to the plucky handheld? Here’s all you need to know on whether or not Psychonauts 2 will be launching onto the Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Why Is Minecraft So Popular?

Tech & Games Editor, Manager of Tech Section Longtime tech & games writer. Former Tencent gaming analyst. Version 1.0 of Minecraft, what is now known as Minecraft Java, launched in 2011. Nonetheless, while many games have come and gone in the decade since its launch, Minecraft is still a gaming juggernaut, remaining one of the most popular games to play, to stream on Twitch, and to watch on YouTube.

Comments / 0

Community Policy