Bengals ‘very pleased’ with defensive performance in preseason opener

By Laurel Pfahler, , Contributing Writer
Dayton Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals defense shined early in training camp, and that carried over to the first preseason game of the year as well. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was all smiles talking about the highlights of Saturday’s 19-14 win against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bengals finished with four sacks, including two in one series against Tom Brady, and three takeaways, while limiting Tampa Bay to 29 yards rushing.

