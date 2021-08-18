Bengals ‘very pleased’ with defensive performance in preseason opener

Allen is expected to start for Joe Burrow during Friday's preseason game at Washington, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Coach Zac Taylor has held out Burrow for both of the Bengals' first two exhibitions, as the second-year signal-caller still is just nine months removed from suffering a torn ACL, torn MCL and other structural damage in his left knee. In preseason Week 1 in Tampa Bay, Allen completed seven of 10 passes for 77 yards and an interception while working the entire first half. He could be in line for a similar allotment of snaps before giving way to Kyle Shurmur after halftime.