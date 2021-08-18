Watch Courtney Barnett Perform ‘Rae Street’ on ‘Fallon’

Courtney Barnett appeared on The Tonight Show to perform her single “Rae Street.” Performing alongside her live band from a dimly-lit living room, Barnett gave the track an intimate vibe.

“Rae Street” comes off Barnett’s upcoming new album, Things Take Time, Take Time , which drops November 12th via Mom + Pop Music and Marathon Artists. The musician recently told Rolling Stone that it’s an album about finding “some sort of joy and gratitude, out of some sort of pain and sadness.”

“On the one hand, nothing was happening to me last year,” she said. “But at the same time, so much was happening! There’s that lyric in ‘Turning Green’ about flowers in the weeds — as in, finding beauty in a place where you least expect it. That’s my ongoing lesson for myself.”

Barnett has shared a few songs off the upcoming album, including “Rae Street” and “Before You Gotta Go.”

The musician will kick off a North American tour this fall, starting at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on November 29th. The trek will go through early 2022, making stops at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on January 28th and New York City’s Radio Music Hall on February 5th. Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, and Shamir will support.