Hartsville, SC

Braves defeat Red Foxes

newsandpress.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cheraw Braves varsity football team defeated the Hartsville Red Foxes 14-7 in a scrimmage game played at McAlpine Stadium on Friday, August 13, in the Jamboree. Cheraw scored first on a long pass from the quarterback with 10:06 remaining in the first quarter. Cheraw’s #87’s PAT was good. Cheraw led 7-0. The Hartsville Red Foxes attempted to get on the scoreboard as the quarterback fired an incomplete pass into the end zone. The Cheraw Braves took over on the 10-yard line. The first quarter ended with Cheraw on top 7-0. Both teams scored in the final quarter with Cheraw on top 14-7 at the end of the scrimmage.

