A reliable source has revealed the specs of the JioPhone Next. The device could feature Android 11 (Go Edition) and a mass-market Qualcomm CPU. Back in June, India’s foremost telecom operator Reliance Jio announced the JioPhone Next in collaboration with Google. The device is supposedly going to be the cheapest smartphone in the world. However, at the time of its unveiling, both Jio and Google didn’t give us much in terms of the phone’s specs. Now, XDA‘s Mishaal Rahman has shed some more light on what we can expect from the low-cost phone.