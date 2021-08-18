Accused of Allowing Cocaine Sales, DFW Club Owner Will Go on Trial in October

At 6:30 a.m. on a Monday in January 2018, Joel Camarena and Armando Banuelos were standing at a screening checkpoint inside Dallas Love Field as TSA agents checked their bags. In the luggage, the agents found plastic security deposit bags with tens of thousands of dollars inside. Camarena had $100,000 in his bag and Banuelos had $48,050 in his. They also had federal reporting forms to list the cash on hand, but the paperwork only accounted for $30,000.