Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Accused of Allowing Cocaine Sales, DFW Club Owner Will Go on Trial in October

By Jacob Vaughn
Dallas Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 6:30 a.m. on a Monday in January 2018, Joel Camarena and Armando Banuelos were standing at a screening checkpoint inside Dallas Love Field as TSA agents checked their bags. In the luggage, the agents found plastic security deposit bags with tens of thousands of dollars inside. Camarena had $100,000 in his bag and Banuelos had $48,050 in his. They also had federal reporting forms to list the cash on hand, but the paperwork only accounted for $30,000.

www.dallasobserver.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Fbi#Dallas Police#Private Security#Tsa#Mexican#Dpd#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

Comments / 6

Community Policy