The Twelve South’s ActionSleeve 2 Apple Watch Band is now available for $34.99 on Amazon in both 44 and 40mm sizes. You’re looking at one of the first discounts since the product launched earlier this year, with a regular price of $40. To return to the all-time low, today’s offer outperforms our previous mention by $1. The ActionSleeve 2 moves your Apple Watch from your wrist to your upper arm, with a refreshed design that’s geared toward being more rugged while also staying in place. Its workout-ready design is made of a premium-feeling polyurethane fabric that adjusts to fit a wide range of sizes. Twelve South’s accessory is ideal for exercises that benefit from freeing up your wrists while still allowing you to use Apple Watch’s monitoring features.