The Best Things To Do in Dallas August 18-24

If Andrew Dice Clay came on TV when you were a kid, your parents likely kicked you out of the room or swiftly changed the channel. For some of us, that only made him more interesting and a must-see stand-up comedian. Now that we’re adults, that’s exactly what we’re going to do: go see him. Clay, who is usually decked out in a black leather jacket with a cigarette in his hand, well known for his brash persona, plays at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub Fort Worth (425 Commerce St.). Tickets are $85 and up at prekindle.com.