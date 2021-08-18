Cancel
Hardin County, KY

Erin Yates leads in EMS with hard work

By BECCA OWSLEY THE NEWS-ENTERPRISE
News Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErin Yates has risen to the ranks of a supervisor with Hardin County Emergency Medical Services after she was promoted to supervisor in July. Yates, 39, has been at HCEMS for eight years and became an assistant supervisor in 2018. Since July of 2020, Yates was an interim supervisor until her promotion to supervisor. Yates said she is the first African American female critical care paramedic at Hardin County EMS and the first African American female supervisor at Hardin County EMS.

www.thenewsenterprise.com

