Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock County, WI

Column: No tantrum can last forever

By Leonard Pitts Jr.
Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

Chris Rock described it as a kind of temper tantrum. This was in 2011. “When I see the tea party and all this stuff,” the comedian told Esquire, “it actually feels like racism’s almost over.”. He likened the tea party—with its street theatrics, overwrought histrionics and overt panic at the...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
County
Rock County, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Rush Limbaugh
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tantrum#White America#The Census Bureau#Biracial#Christian#Asian Americans#Gop#Capitol#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Congress & CourtsLockhaven Express

Far-left Democrats want CDC eviction moratorium to last forever

Far-left Congressional Democrats Cori Bush (Missouri), Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) and Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts) slept in the rough on the Capitol steps over the past weekend, surrounded by cases of bottled water, pizza boxes, staffers and fawning press. These Democrats, who are part of a group who call themselves “The Squad,”...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Fox News’ ‘big lie’ segments face judicial comeuppance

All those hoping for some in-your-face accountability to visit proponents of the “big lie” would have enjoyed the hearing on Tuesday in the virtual courtroom of New York State Supreme Court Judge David B. Cohen. At issue was a $2.7 billion lawsuit by voting-technology company Smartmatic against Fox News for rolling the company into various segments alleging a grand conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from former president Donald Trump. In a 270-page February filing — a length attributable to the volume of errant claims pushed by the defendants — Smartmatic alleges, “Defendants’ story was a lie,” reads the suit, which targets not only Fox News, but also three of its anchors and attorneys Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell. “All of it. And they knew it. But, it was a story that sold.”
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

CNN’s Jim Acosta and Rep. Darrell Issa Spar Over Larry Elder’s Past Comments About Women: ‘That’s Not Entertaining. That’s Disgusting’

Jim Acosta and Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) sparred over past comments made by Larry Elder about women, with the congressman framing them as “entertaining,” and the CNN Newsroom host retorting that they were “disgusting.”. Elder is a conservative talk radio host and the Republican frontrunner to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom...
Law EnforcementStanly News & Press

GARY PEARCE COLUMN: Can Democrats defuse ‘defund the police’?

Crime issues have bedeviled Democrats for decades. Every time they get painted as soft on crime, they lose elections. In 1968, it was “law and order” campaigns by George Wallace and Richard Nixon. In 1988, it was the Willie Horton ad that George H.W. Bush and Lee Atwater used against Michael Dukakis. In 2020, it was “Defund the Police,” which some Democrats say kept them from winning a majority in the North Carolina House or Senate.
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump’s poll numbers creep up

Despite ongoing negative press, former President Donald Trump has some promising new poll numbers. According to an NBC News survey released Sunday, 25% of U.S. adults give Mr. Trump a “very positive” rating — up 4 percentage points from a previous poll conducted by the network in April. Another 13% give Mr. Trump a “somewhat positive” review, up by 2 percentage points in the same period.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The most useless vice president of the century

While anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans have less than a fortnight to escape Afghanistan before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline, the president is missing in action. The only person even more unseen than Biden, who emerged from hibernation in Camp David for fewer than 20 minutes of remarks on Monday, is Vice President Kamala Harris. The supposedly "historic" vice president who boasted of being the "last person in the room" when her boss decided on the Afghanistan withdrawal has not held a public event in nearly a week.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
U.S. PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Messenger: What if the Republican conspiracists are right about everything?

Looking back on that first meeting more than two years ago, it’s amazing to me how well it all worked. It was the quarterly meeting of the Mainstream Media Marxists, MMM for short. We met in the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria basement in Washington, D.C. That was James Carville’s idea. He had planted a rumor with the right-wing outrage machine that the place was a haven for Democratic sex traffickers. If a bunch of Democrats and Marxist reporters walked in there, it would just feed the conspiracy.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump wave crashing? Dean hits Hannity, Carlson for COVID lies as cases surge

The FDA has given full approval to Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine in a move that could spur more Americans to get vaccinated. The approval comes as many Southern states are seeing a dramatic rise in cases and hospitalizations. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the latest news concerning the coronavirus with former DNC Chair Howard Dean and Dr. Kavita Patel. Aug. 23, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy