Weekend events include Berks Jazz Fest, Ardmore Rock N' Ride

The following events are planned for this weekend throughout the region:. The Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest continues through Sunday with weekend performances by the likes of Boney James on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, West Reading; Celebrating the Music of Stevie Wonder, hosted and produced by Chris "Big Dog" Davis, on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Reading; Marcus Miller & Friends on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, West Reading; the Brubeck Brothers celebrate Dave Brubeck's Centennial on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Miller Center for the Arts, Reading; Sunday brunch with Brian Bromberg's Unapologetically Funky Big Bombastic Band on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Reading; and the festival finale featuring RnR: Rick Braun and Richard Elliot with special guest Peter White on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Scottish Rite. For tickets and the complete schedule, see berksjazzfest.com.