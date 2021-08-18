Informed XP Ranks No. 100 on the 2021 Inc. 5000
Inc. magazine revealed that Informed XP is No. 100 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees.martechseries.com
