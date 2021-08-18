Cancel
Business

Informed XP Ranks No. 100 on the 2021 Inc. 5000

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInc. magazine revealed that Informed XP is No. 100 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees.

martechseries.com

#Informed Xp#American#Intuit#Zappos#Ixp#Xp Founder#Martech
