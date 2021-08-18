Informed XP Ranks No. 100 on the 2021 Inc. 5000

You know that email you get every morning that keeps sending over irrelevant offers and information, misspelling your name, and cluttering up your inbox? Much of this communication stems directly from companies using the “batch and blast” email approach with little to no personalization or attention paid to the actual way people “buy”. While many martech solutions on the market are lacking, email service providers (ESPs) are often the most outdated when it comes to providing marketers the tools they need to optimize data, automate tedious processes, and deploy multichannel campaigns. This form of impersonal, destined-for-the-spam-folder emails can do more harm than good, alienating a target audience or leading to email fatigue.