Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Center Theatre in Dover: Time For A Movie … Or 6 or 7

By Scott Miller
Posted by 
Q106.5
Q106.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

And you get to pick the movies. You can now go to Center Theater’s website here and vote for your favorite 5 movies. And based on the votes, the top 6 or maybe 7 movies, depending upon each movie’s length will be selected and will play at an all-day marathon. It will be free to attend, however, donations will be welcomed.

q1065.fm

Comments / 0

Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#The Center Theater#Deliverance#Center Theatre#The Performing Arts#Sci Fi Movie Serenity#Shawshank Redemption
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Marshfield, MOmarshfieldmail.com

First-ever dive-in movie coming to aquatic center

Ahoy mateys! Grab your swimmies and mark your calendars for Marshfield’s first dive-in movie. On Saturday, August 14 the City of Marshfield Park and Recreation department will host a dive-in movie at the Dr. Tommy McDonnell Aquatic Center. “We’re doing Pirates of the Caribbean this year,” said Dianna Schuman, Recreation...
Dover-foxcroft, MEobserver-me.com

Center Theatre reinstating mask requirement

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft announced that it will be reinstating a mask requirement for guests starting Monday, Aug. 16. Patrick Myers, the Theatre’s executive director, stated that the change in policy was based on Piscataquis county’s position on the Federal CDC’s Community Transmission map (https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view). “Piscataquis has...
Lehigh County, PATimes News

Cub Scouts to camp out at Shankweiler’s Drive-In Movie Theatre

More than 600 Cub Scouts and family members will participate in a family camp out at Shankweiler’s Drive-In Movie Theater Sept. 9. With tents popping up throughout the grounds at Shankweiler’s, this camp out has proved to be one of the most popular Cub Scout activities in the local Minsi Trails Council. Each year this annual event, now in its 15th year, is sponsored by the Scouting volunteers of the council’s Lehigh District.
Theater & Dancenorthernexpress.com

Theatre Under the Tent: Toma's Mime Time

TC's own Thomas Johnson, AKA Toma the Mime, has been performing the Art of Mime for over 45 years. Thomas began his study of mime as a teen & studied under Marcel Marceau in Paris in 1984. He formed the Mime Street Mime Company in college. In 1986 Thomas started touring mime programs & educational assembly programs to schools all over America.
Dover, MAhometownweekly.net

Dover residents enjoy outdoor movie night

It’s rare these days to be able to enjoy a movie outside, as drive-ins aren't quite as numerous as they once were. Residents of Dover, however, have been lucky this summer as the movies have returned to the Dover Town House lawn, courtesy of the hard-working folks at Dover Parks and Recreation and the Dover Town Library.
MoviesBoston Globe

At the movies, night time is the right time

There’s mystery in the night, an almost tactile sense that what is fixed and stable during the daytime is suddenly up for grabs. Addressing the Spirit of Night in his poem “To Night,” Shelley captured its power: ”Thou wovest dreams of joy and fear/Which make thee terrible and dear. . .”
MoviesRolling Stone

50 Best Action Movies of All Time

All you need to make a movie, a wise French man once said, is a girl and a gun. It helps, of course, if you throw in a few explosions, several car chases, some knockdown mano a mano fistfights, a smattering of kung fu and any number of swordfights as well. Action has been a part of the movies since the days of Keystone Kops and mustache-twirling villains tying up heroines on railroads tracks; you could even argue that the Lumiere brothers’ short of a train pulling into the station, which allegedly caused audiences to scream and flee the room, was the world’s first example of an action movie. The holy trinity of cinema, i.e. thrills, chills and spills, has been a main attraction of the medium for decades. And once the Age of the Blockbuster really kicks into gear in the early 1980s, you couldn’t throw a rock at a multiplex without hitting something that hyped up the “motion” into motion pictures.
Moviesobserver-me.com

‘Old’ star Swinton attends Center Theatre screening

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Alexa Swinton, who stars in the new M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Old,” appeared at a screening of the movie on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Center Theatre. Swinton and her mother Inna Swinton, held a Q&A after the movie and then she signed posters in the lobby and took pictures with fans.
MoviesTrendHunter.com

Crypto-Forward Movie Theatres

American movie theatre chain AMC has announced that it will begin accepting bitcoin payments for tickets and concessions by the end of the year. With this recent move, the company joins several other major American brands – AT&T, Microsoft, Wikipedia, etc., – as an early adopter of cryptocurrency. “We... are...
Farmington, MODaily Journal

LIFE CENTER HOLDS MOVIE NIGHT

The LIFE Center for Independent Living recently held A Movie Night in the parking lot behind its Farmington location at 725 E. Karsch Blvd. A second movie night, featuring the film Jaws, is planned for 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
Tennessee StateJohnson City Press

ETSU Theatre and Dance plans first season in new Martin Center

The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will present its 2021-22 season in the Martin Center for the Arts beginning in November. The season opens with “Men on Boats,” a comedy by Jaclyn Backhaus. Featuring an all-female cast, “Men on Boats” tells the “true(ish)” story of 10 explorers — a one-armed captain and crew of insane yet loyal volunteers — who set out to chart the course of the Colorado River during an 1869 expedition, writes Dramatists Play Service. The show contains strong language.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Pantages Theatre Reopens for First Time in 17 Months With ‘Hamilton’

Over 17 months ago, the Hollywood Pantages Theatre was forced to put a halt to its Hamilton production, just hours before the show was set to launch March 13, 2020. After a painfully long and uncertain hiatus for Broadway productions and performers across the globe, the Los Angeles landmark theater finally reopened its doors  Tuesday evening for the premiere of Hamilton.  There was a palpable buzz in the air, as a line of excited audience members gathered along both sides of the theater. Folks decked out in Hamilton merchandise — shirts, hats and even masks — lined up and down Hollywood...
Dover-foxcroft, MEobserver-me.com

Center Theatre begins free afterschool program

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Center Theatre in Dover Foxcroft announced that it is offering a free afterschool program for area high school kids starting on Sept. 7. The program, which will take place weekdays when school is in session, will offer an arts program on Mondays and Wednesdays and a theater program on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be left open for whatever the students are interested in.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Classic silent movie to be shown at Temple Theatre

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Temple Theatre will be showing a special movie this Sunday. The theater will be showing a silent film called “Safety Last!” starring Harold Lloyd and Mildred Davis. Larry Davis of Atlanta, Georgia will be playing the Robert Morton Theater Pipe Organ as the film plays. Doors will open at 2 p.m. on Sunday with the film starting at 3.
Theater & Danceclarencebee.com

Theatre

Sat. 21 Reflections: The Aurora Borealis Duo — Presented by Musical Feast, Reflections is a musical commentary of a year in silence. Throughout the pandemic, musical voices have been filtered through masks, electronic channels, and the radically shifted world. In-person and live stream options available. At 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, at MusicalFare Theatre, Daemen College, 4380 Main St., Suite […]
Moviesculturemap.com

The Palace Theatre presents Classic Movie Screenings

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Palace Theatre will present classic movie screenings. Guests can bring in a same day receipt from any Grapevine restaurant and get a free popcorn at the concession stand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy