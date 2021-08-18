Aspen resident group seeks action following traffic incident on West Smuggler last week
Residents of Aspen’s West End are continuing to call for action from the city after a pedestrian was struck by a car on West Smuggler Street last Thursday. The pedestrian, a 71-year-old woman, was struck by a Volvo XC90 while crossing the intersection of Smuggler and 8th Street at 1:36 p.m. on Thursday, according to an Aspen Police Department report. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries and the driver was cited with careless driving resulting in bodily injury.www.aspendailynews.com
Comments / 0