Avoiding 'Ready, Fire, Aim' with the Wheeler RETT
In the wake of a failed citizen petition to divert 50% of its collections to other purposes, Aspen’s city council is finalizing a measure for this November’s ballot to redefine the purpose of its Wheeler Opera House real estate transfer tax (RETT). The RETT, originally approved by Aspen’s voters in 1979, funds the Wheeler’s operations and maintenance and also provides support for Aspen’s (mostly) affluent performing arts nonprofit sector.www.aspendailynews.com
