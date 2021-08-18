Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aspen, CO

Aspen airport operations up 20% for first half of 2021

By Andre Salvail, Aspen Daily News Staff Writer
Aspen Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince moving to Woody Creek 16 years ago, beneath the flight lines for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, Susan Taylor has heard the roar of jets almost daily. But this year, the frequency of jets flying overhead “is way over the top,” she said earlier this week. “It’s become ridiculous,” Taylor...

www.aspendailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pitkin County, CO
City
Woody Creek, CO
Aspen, CO
Lifestyle
Pitkin County, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City
Aspen, CO
Aspen, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Air Traffic#Ase Vision#American#The Ase Vision Committee#Atlantic Aviation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FAA
Related
Aspen, COGazette

Aspen announces fee for 'uphill' mountain use for first time in 75 seasons

Aspen Skiing Co. acted within its rights as a special use permit holder on national forest to implement a new fee for uphillers, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Roger Poirier, recreation staff officer for the White River National Forest, said ski area operators are required to file an annual operating plan. Skico’s plan for 2021-22 proposed the uphill pass fee of $69. It was reviewed and approved by the White River staff.
TravelPosted by
MyChesCo

DOT Released August 2021 Air Travel Consumer Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation has released its August 2021 Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR) on airline operational data compiled for the month of June and for the second quarter of 2021. The ATCR is designed to assist consumers with information on the quality of services provided by airlines. The ATCR and other aviation consumer matters of interest to the public can be found at http://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer.
Public HealthSFGate

Will the US adopt a proof of vaccination policy on flights?

Routes: Mask rule extended; is a vax rule next? Plus, more FAA fines, AA at SJC, United fees, more. Aug. 20, 2021Updated: Aug. 21, 2021 12:44 p.m. In this week’s news, the federal government’s mandatory mask rule for airline passengers has been extended until mid-January, and so has American Airlines’ suspension of main cabin alcohol sales; FAA fines another 34 unruly passengers for acting up in-flight; some nations now require COVID-19 vaccinations to board flights, and there’s increasing talk about adopting a similar requirement in the U.S.; American brings back Mineta San Jose-Chicago flights; low-cost Avelo drops a Burbank route but adds four along the East Coast; United waives basic economy change fees again; Alaska Airlines adds a Mileage Plus partner; plus international route news from British Airways, Air France and Delta.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Menter: Using 1993 strategies to solve a 2021 problem

“We have met the enemy, and he is us…” is perhaps the best-known comic strip line ever penned. Cartoonist Walt Kelly first used the saying in an April 1970 poster featuring Pogo, his famous animated possum to promote the first Earth Day celebration. He later included it in a 1971 comic strip of Pogo and his swamp creature sidekick "Porkypine," lamenting a garbage-strewn forest.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Pandora's Expansion; Aspen’s political failure

The Pandora expansion is good for all of us who want to see Aspen succeed. The arguments against the expansion are a “cop out.” Local voters have failed to establish their vision of Aspen as a community and are taking out their frustration on the regional financial engine, the Aspen Skiing Co. The area in question is an infinitesimal portion of the wilderness and the company has proved themselves great stewards of their charge.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Great skiing is good for everyone

It will come as no surprise to those I know in the valley, and those who know me, that I am in full support of the proposed expansion of ski terrain into the Pandora’s zone on Ajax. I have been inspired by that terrain for 25 years, and am thoroughly convinced it will be a world-class addition for our locals and visitors alike — a wonderful addition to our already world-class skiing experience at Aspen-Snowmass.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

FAA proposes fines against Indy charter operator

WASHINGTON D.C. (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis charter plane carrier faces millions in fines by the Federal Aviation Administration for allegedly directing illegal charter flights. The FAA has proposed more than $2.1 million in fines against Indy Jet Management LLC and associated parties. The FAA says the proposed fines...
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Skinner: Drive fast, take chances

Drive fast, take chances. That's what I often say to my friends as they are hitting the road. I'm kidding, of course, but from what I'm hearing, a lot of motorists out there are doing just that. I just drove to Maine and back and laid down more than 5,000...
Basalt, COAspen Daily News

Seventy apartments, new grocery store on Basalt Town Council’s plate Tuesday

Tonight, the Basalt Town Council will not decide if another grocery store and dozens of new apartments should move into the historic downtown area. Instead, councilors will review Basalt Center Circle’s “sketch plan,” according to Tuesday’s Basalt Town Council meeting agenda. Tim Belinski and Andrew Light, the local developers working...
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Aspen City Council approves downtown core pedestrian safety plan

Aspen City Council approved a plan to implement parking reconfiguration and temporary intersection improvements in downtown Aspen at its work session on Monday. City staff presented a plan that would reconfigure Galena Street to allow for parallel parking, bike lanes and a widened sidewalk while converting Galena to a one-way street running south from Hyman Avenue. The plan would also implement temporary curb extensions at four intersections in the downtown core to study driver-pedestrian interactions. The plan would implement the projects by May 2022. Council expressed support for moving forward but had concerns about the best way to achieve the city’s goals.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Is mountain expansion needed?

The recent interest by the Aspen Skiing Co. to expand into Pandora’s again is troubling for so many reasons. In 2019 SkiCo pulled the Pandora’s expansion knowing it would not pass from their mountain proposal, yet after all this time they have changed absolutely nothing. This seems to be somewhat of a pattern going back to their housing project at Willits. It is no secret that the terrain has been responsibly utilized for many years and the need for this expansion has not currently been justified.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Aspen real estate snapshot, Aug. 23

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. Located at the base of Aspen Mountain, this ski-in/ski-out home offers four bedrooms, six baths and 6,000 square feet. $25,500,000. Low. Aspen. This one-bedroom apartment at...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Bismarck Airport plans emergency exercise

The Bismarck Airport is planning a full-scale emergency exercise beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The exercise will test the airport's emergency plan, along with the plans of agencies that would help respond to an actual incident -- the fire and police departments, emergency preparedeness officials and hospitals. The airport is...
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Figuring out next steps for Aspen’s next generation

Aspen’s Next Generation Advisory Commission hasn’t had an official meeting in 2021 because there aren’t enough board members to make a quorum. The volunteer board advises Aspen City Council on the policy interests affecting the 18- to 40-year-old demographic living or working in Aspen. “I think the last year and...
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Ireland: It was Pandora’s jar, not a box — be careful

Naming the proposed ski area after the Greek myth of Pandora and her feckless release of the contents of her husband’s jar (not a box) of miseries is a cautionary tale worth heeding. Not that approving additional acreage atop Aspen Mountain for skiing would unleash the sickness, death and other...
Snowmass, COAspen Daily News

Ask a broker: What are some factors to consider when lifestyle is the priority in purchasing real estate?

I have been involved with the rebirth of Snowmass Base Village from early on and have watched the culmination of a long-term development plan come to life. After selling out several new properties including the Limelight, One Snowmass, Lumin, Havens and the Viceroy, I was able to witness a vision for a very specific lifestyle come to fruition. What “lifestyle” means in terms of a real estate development is SBV was designed around the concept of having outdoor activities, amenities, and community gathering places all within walking distance in a pedestrian village.

Comments / 0

Community Policy