‘Raise em up!’ A (modest) toast to working parents

Let’s be honest. When we see young people starting out on their family journeys here in our valley, bright-eyed and excited to have a new baby, full of optimism, we sometimes heave a sigh. Should they really be living here, we might think? It’s so hard, so expensive, so stressful. But, really, it’s no fun to be those cynical people who tell you how rough it’s going to be to raise a family here in paradise. It’s much easier to coo over the baby and talk about the incredible schools, the outdoor experiences, the idyllic childhood they will give their kids.