SK hynix 2TB Gold P31 SSD features gold PCB

By Julian Horsey
 7 days ago
SK hynix has introduced a new 2TB Gold P31 Ultra-low-power Solid State Drive (SSD) following on from the release last year of the 1 TB and 500 GB capacities. The 2TB version is finished with a black-color PCB (Printed Circuit Board) instead of the usual green and will be available to purchase in a few days time from August the 23rd via Amazon’s Deal of the Day sale allowing you to bag a bargain if you need to upgrade or purchase a new SSD for your new rig.

