SK hynix 2TB Gold P31 SSD features gold PCB

One of Amazon's Gold Box deals of the day features a collection of drives from SK Hynix that are all on sale with some hitting all new low prices. For example, you can get the SK Hynix Gold P31 500GB M.2 NVMe internal solid state drive for just $59.99. That's $15 off its regular price and a match for its lowest ever, a match we've only seen once before. The drive was selling for as much as $122 last year, so it's nice to see it not only return to normal but also get a discount.