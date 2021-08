The Toronto Blue Jays dropped another close game yesterday, losing in extra innings to the Detroit Tigers and only taking one game out of the three from the sub .500 club this past weekend. An errant throw from Marcus Semien to first base with two outs in the ninth kept the Tigers alive and eventually the Jays bullpen was not able to keep the opponents off the scoreboard as the batting order failed to put runs on the board, leaving runners on base for most of the series.