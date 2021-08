Proof of full vaccination will be required for concertgoers and staff at all clubs, theatres, and festivals owned and operated by AEG Presents. Cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in the United States as the Delta variant spreads across the country – and promoters and venues are beginning to take action on combatting that spread, keeping their attendees safe, and working to avoid another potential lockdown. While many have already begun to implement policies of their own, today AEG Presents delivered the news that anyone attending or working at one of their owned or operated venues, clubs, and festivals will need to be fully vaccinated this fall.