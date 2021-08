The best endurance road bikes were originally designed for use only on the road and have long been popular among fondo or sportive riders. However, as riding habits have changed and the advent of gravel-specific bikes came to the fore, the endurance road bike category found itself filling the gap between road-only bikes and gravel bikes. They are still designed primarily for road cycling use, but with wider tyre clearances and increased compliance, the latest crop of endurance road bikes are able to handle a wider range of surface types, many of which are marketed as 'road plus' bikes. So if your riding habits regularly involve a mix of soft gravel, paved trails, long climbs and bumpy city streets, or you simply want a bike capable of covering long distances with ease, then the best endurance road bikes will provide a perfect fit for you.