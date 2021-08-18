Syracuse Police Officer sues department for racial discrimination
Usually found playing with local kids on the basketball court, Syracuse Police Officer Brandon Hanks is now taking his own department to federal court. Hanks, who’s Black, said that he was denied a promotion to an all-white gang violence unit after an internal memo by Captain Tim Gay said Hanks is affiliated with gang members. He alleged that the department cited his listening to rap music, among other things, as an indicator of his suggested gang affiliation.www.wrvo.org
