In a column in the July 29 Dispatch, Steven Roberts wondered what would Jesus do. Would Jesus get the vaccine? Unsurprisingly Mr. Roberts is certain that Jesus would do what Steven Roberts would do and that our Lord would urge us all to be like Steve. To support his modest conclusion, Mr. Roberts references God’s second law, to love thy neighbor as you love thyself. Loving one's neighbor as oneself requires extending to that neighbor the same respect you hope to have extended to you. That involves mutual respect for one another and allowing one’s neighbor the dignity and freedom to educate themselves on matters of concern (a difficult task in this day of tech censorship) and to reach their own decisions. It allows for respectful disagreement and honest discussion free of personal attack and irrelevancies (I am looking at you, Mr. Roberts). It does not mean demanding that your neighbor agree with you and condemning them for not agreeing because, of course, Jesus agrees with you.