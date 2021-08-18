NLV has been hard at work to help community get through pandemic

Editor’s note: As he traditionally does every August, Brian Greenspun is turning over his Where I Stand column to others this month. In presenting this year’s series of columns from community leaders, we feel it is important that our readers, trying to emerge from the ravages of the pandemic, hear from some of the people who can help guide us to better tomorrows. Today’s guest is Isaac Barron, a lifelong resident of North Las Vegas who in 2013 became the first Latino elected to the North Las Vegas City Council. Besides his council duties, he is starting his 27th year as a teacher, and has taught at his alma mater, Rancho High, since 1997.