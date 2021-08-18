Cancel
College Sports

UNLV basketball getting back to work under Kruger

By Mike Grimala
Las Vegas Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith fall semester classes beginning on Monday, UNLV basketball players are trickling back onto campus this week and head coach Kevin Kruger is excited to get back to work. Players got some time off to return home after the summer practice period ended, and beginning next week they’ll reintegrate into UNLV’s offseason regimen. After a month that will mostly be dedicated to cardio and strength training, practice will begin in full on Sept. 29.

