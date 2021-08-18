Charting a Course to Shrink the Heat Gap Between New York City Neighborhoods

A modern beehive powered by solar energy, monitored by artificial intelligence and equipped with a robot arm is coming to the United States. Beehome, a beehive that holds up to 24 bee colonies (which includes a queen and her 30,000 to 50,0000 offspring), is available to beekeepers from the Israeli company Beewise. About 150 to 200 devices will be put to use in the U.S. by the end of the year, with 1,000 expected by the end of 2022. Most of the devices will be in California, where pollination from bees is vital for the state’s agriculture industry.