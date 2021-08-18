Folk Fest's digital lineup includes Bettye LaVette, Livingston Taylor, Dustbowl Revival

Heard on Main Street: Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach him how to fish, and he will sit in a boat and drink beer all day. I am sorry that I’m late wishing Leigh Smith a happy birthday, which she celebrated last Saturday. Her daughter Pam reminded me that Leigh fell back on the Fourth of July and is now recovering at the Henrietta Brewer House for rehab. Cards and good wishes sent to her home (P.O. Box 2527, 02568) are most welcome. It was a bad fall, so be happy for her that she is doing well now. Let her know that you care with a card and a note.