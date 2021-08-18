Folk Fest's digital lineup includes Bettye LaVette, Livingston Taylor, Dustbowl Revival
Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Philadelphia Folksong Society has shifted this weekend's Philadelphia Folk Festival from an in-person event to a digital format. Being held Saturday and Sunday, the festival will feature the following performers who were able to transition to the online platform: Bettye LaVette, Livingston Taylor, Dustbowl Revival, Raye Zaragoza, Susan Werner, Flor de Toloache, John Flynn, Heather Maloney and Matt Nakoa.www.thereporteronline.com
