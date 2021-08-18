Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Folk Fest's digital lineup includes Bettye LaVette, Livingston Taylor, Dustbowl Revival

By MediaNews Group
Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Philadelphia Folksong Society has shifted this weekend's Philadelphia Folk Festival from an in-person event to a digital format. Being held Saturday and Sunday, the festival will feature the following performers who were able to transition to the online platform: Bettye LaVette, Livingston Taylor, Dustbowl Revival, Raye Zaragoza, Susan Werner, Flor de Toloache, John Flynn, Heather Maloney and Matt Nakoa.

www.thereporteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Scotland, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Livingston Taylor
Person
Peggy Seeger
Person
Bettye Lavette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Music#Arts#Indigenous Music#Gathering Time#Pmc#Canis Major Music#Canadian#Philadelphia Music Co Op#The Honey Badgers#Elephant Sessions#Wales Arts International#Welsh#Vassal And Brantford#Skye Consort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Scotland
Related
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

From Springsteen to 'Letterman,' Rolling Stones' Touring Drummer Has Rich Musical History

Wednesday’s announcement that Charlie Watts would be sitting out the upcoming Rolling Stones tour was jarring; for the first time since 1963, Watts (who is recovering from an unspecified surgical procedure) won’t be behind the drum kit. But the least surprising news was the person who’ll be filling in for him. Although not a bold-face name to some, Steve Jordan has had a connection with the band that dates back decades — to Richards’ X-Pensive Winos and even one of the Stones’ own albums.
Musicgreensboro.com

N.C. Folk Festival to add more hip-hop, blues and gospel to its lineup

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Folk Festival will partner with different artists and organizations to add more hip-hop, blues and gospel to its lineup. The festival announced Friday that it has curated a hip-hop program with local artist Demeanor, a blues program with the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society and a gospel program with the North Carolina Folklife Institute and Center for Cultural Vibrancy.
Binghamton, NY14850.com

Concert lineup announced for Binghamton’s Spiedie Fest

Normally in August, and canceled last summer, Binghamton’s Spiedie Fest returns this year on October 8th through 10th. It’s part county fair, part music festival, and part celebration of the Southern Tier’s signature food, the spiedie! This week, organizers announced the concert lineup for the weekend. Friday 10/8 6pm: Barenaked...
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Weekend events include Berks Jazz Fest, Ardmore Rock N' Ride

The following events are planned for this weekend throughout the region:. The Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest continues through Sunday with weekend performances by the likes of Boney James on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, West Reading; Celebrating the Music of Stevie Wonder, hosted and produced by Chris "Big Dog" Davis, on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Reading; Marcus Miller & Friends on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, West Reading; the Brubeck Brothers celebrate Dave Brubeck's Centennial on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Miller Center for the Arts, Reading; Sunday brunch with Brian Bromberg's Unapologetically Funky Big Bombastic Band on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Reading; and the festival finale featuring RnR: Rick Braun and Richard Elliot with special guest Peter White on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Scottish Rite. For tickets and the complete schedule, see berksjazzfest.com.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Livingston Taylor lands at the Loft

Folk-pop musician Livingston Taylor comes to the Loft in Oak Bluffs with special guest Alisa Amador on Saturday, August 28. Taylor returns to the Island, continuing his 50-plus-year musical career. Taylor has been coming to the Island since 1956, and has performed every summer here (except for 2020) since 1972....
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Tisbury: Livingston Taylor concert

Heard on Main Street: Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach him how to fish, and he will sit in a boat and drink beer all day. I am sorry that I’m late wishing Leigh Smith a happy birthday, which she celebrated last Saturday. Her daughter Pam reminded me that Leigh fell back on the Fourth of July and is now recovering at the Henrietta Brewer House for rehab. Cards and good wishes sent to her home (P.O. Box 2527, 02568) are most welcome. It was a bad fall, so be happy for her that she is doing well now. Let her know that you care with a card and a note.
Morristown, NJnewjerseystage.com

The Folk Project presents the 2021 NJ Uke Fest This Weekend

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- On Friday through Sunday, August 20-22, The Folk Project's NJ Uke Fest will present workshops, concerts, and sing-alongs. Tickets are $85 for the entire weekend, and attendance is limited to 50 vaccinated guests, but you can watch the festival via livestream as well. Jim Boggia, Christine DeLeon, Christopher Trietsch, Jim Beloff, Christopher Davis-Shannon, and Gracie Terzian are featured. On Sunday, they host their traditional outdoor sing-along/play-along.
Rock County, WIBeloit Daily News

Rock on the Rock band lineup to include McCrary on Aug. 14 and 15

BELOIT—The band lineup has been updated for the Rock on the Rock Christian music festival to include Mrs. Wisconsin Elite Royalty International Ambassador 2021 Cheryl McCrary. The festival, which features free sweetcorn, will entertain crowds from 11 a.m.—10 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m.—8 p.m. Sunday. This year, Rock...
FestivalBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLIPKNOT Joins RIOT FEST 2021 Lineup

With NINE INCH NAILS cancelling all 2021 tour dates, including this year's Riot Fest, the festival is unveiling a wave of announcements bound to excite anyone planning on attending. In addition to three major headliner additions, festival organizers are announcing a second batch of Riot Fest Late Night shows this Friday, September 20, which will go on sale later that day.
Olympia, WAifiberone.com

LoveOly Summer Fest | Saturday, August 21| ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP

The Olympia Film Society (OFS) has partnered with the Downtown Alliance to produce the headline acts for the festival on the Main Stage in the Entertainment Area, sponsored by Olympia Federal Savings. Cedar Teeth will headline the Main Stage on Saturday, August 21, while Golden Ruins will provide support. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, Hillstomp is unable to join Summer Fest this weekend.
Chester County, PAReporter

Citadel Country Spirit Fest, Blackberry Smoke concert top weekend events

The following events are planned for this weekend throughout the region:. Citadel Country Spirit USA country music festival returns to the Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show Grounds in Chester County from Friday through Sunday after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The three-day festival features 14 nationally recognized artists on the GMC Sierra Stage and popular up-and-comers on the Citadel Rising Star Stage. Headliners are Brantley Gilbert on Friday, Miranda Lambert on Saturday and Chris Young on Sunday. Also scheduled to perform are Justin Moore, Rodney Atkins, RaeLynn and Muscadine Bloodline on Friday; Brett Young, Carly Pearce, Jon Langston and Niko Moon on Saturday; and Josh Turner, Scotty McCreery and Lindsay Ell on Sunday. Purchase reserved, pit and general admission three-day passes and single-day tickets online at www.countryspiritusa.com. To charge by phone, call 800-514-3849. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
MusicSFGate

Eddie Vedder, Laura Jane Grace, Alice Cooper Tapped for Audible's 'Words + Music' Series

Eddie Vedder, Alice Cooper and Laura Jane Grace will partake in the fall slate of Audible’s ongoing music and storytelling series, Words + Music. Grace will kick things off September 2nd with Black Me Out, in which she’ll reflect on her life, rise to fame in Against Me!, and the challenges she’s faced navigating the music industry as a trans woman. Black Me Out will also feature new interpretations of some of Grace’s most personal and political songs. (An excerpt from Black Me Out is available below.)
Broome County, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

2021 Spiedie Fest entertainment lineup

BROOME COUNTY – The 2021 Spiedie Fest lineup has been announced. The musical acts will be the Barenaked Ladies on Friday October 8, followed by Billy Currington on Saturday, October 9th. On Sunday, October 10, Martina McBride will perform. Also on Saturday, guests will have the chance to have a...
Musicmit.edu

Guitar Talk: In Conversation With Legendary Guitarist Bill Frisell

An interview with one of the most creative guitarists of our time, excerpted from Joel Harrison's book 'Guitar Talk: Conversations with Visionary Players.'. The mid-1970s gave rise to four guitarists who have dominated the jazz landscape for 40 years: Pat Metheny, John Scofield, Mike Stern, and Bill Frisell. Frisell’s sound often seemed attainable to the average acolyte. He does not play particularly fast; many of his tunes have soft edges, straight-ahead time signatures, graspable forms. But beware the illusion. Like Jim Hall, he makes it look easy, and it is most assuredly not. Frisell (b. 1951) has something of the magician about him. He underplays everything, his notes a haiku. His elastic tone contains celebration and mourning at the same time.
Eau Claire, WImusicinminnesota.com

Stories from Backstage at Blue Ox Music Festival

Blue Ox Music Festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin returned for its 6th reiteration this past weekend. The family run festival had some last minute cancellations but the depth of the lineup shone through with special double sets and last minute additions. Music in Minnesota wanted to share stories from unique perspectives on what the festival means, the value of performing, and the challenges leading up to stepping on stage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy