Kinross Gold (KGC) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 19, 2021,...

