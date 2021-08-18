FORECAST: Heat, humidity stick around for rest of week

>> WATCH BELOW: Forecast updates from Severe Weather Center 9

We will see a few afternoon storms from time to time for the rest of the week.

Temps will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s heading into the weekend.

The next tropical storm to watch, Henri, will get close to the NC coast this weekend as a hurricane, but it looks like just rough waters and rip currents at the moment.

Staying cool around Charlotte

Mecklenburg County, in partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office and homeless service providers, is working to provide refuge for residents from the extreme heat. Some of the resources available include:

Cooling Stations

In collaboration with Mecklenburg County, Roof Above will use its Day Services Center as a cooling station to anyone experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County seeking respite from the heat. The Day Services Center is located on 945 N. College Street. The center will be open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Misting stations, fans, water fountains, chairs, and face coverings are also available.

CATS will provide free transportation to anyone needing transport to the Roof Above Day Services Center location, any Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library location and the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Centers, Senior Centers and spray ground and pool locations listed below, which are designated as cooling stations.

Park and Recreation - Spray Grounds:

The following Park and Recreation spray grounds are also available for use:

Clarks Creek Community Park, 5435 Hucks Rd.

Captain Jack, Elizabeth Park, 1100 E. Trade St.

Cordelia Park, 600 E. 24th St.

First Ward Park, 309 E. Seventh St.

Latta Park, 601 East Park Ave.

Nevin Park, 6100 Statesville Rd.

Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St.

West Charlotte Recreation Center, 2401 Kendall Drive

Park and Recreation - Pools:

The Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center is open Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Cordelia Pool is open Sunday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., with limited capacity.

Double Oaks is located at 2014 Statesville Avenue in Charlotte. The Cordelia Pool is located at 2100 N. Davidson Street in Charlotte.

Park and Recreation - Centers:

The following Park and Recreation Centers and Senior Centers are open to the public seeking relief from the heat.

Bette Rae Thomas

David B. Waymer

Eastway Regional

Mallard Creek

Ivory/Baker

Revolution Park Sports Academy

Tyvola Senior Center

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Libraries:

In addition, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library locations are also open to the public from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Click the following link for branch information Branches & Areas of Interest | Charlotte Mecklenburg Library (cmlibrary.org)

Mecklenburg County Fan Initiatives:

Free fans are also available to individuals aged 60 and older, and those aged 18-59, who receive disability income. There is a one fan per person limit. Fans are available while supplies last.

Individuals can call the distribution location directly or pre-register online for a date/time to pick up a fan here.

Distribution Locations for fans:

Albemarle Road Recreation Center

5027 Idlewild Road North, Mint Hill NC 28227 (980) 314-1011

Bette Rae Thomas Center

2921 Tuckaseegee Road Charlotte NC 28208 (980) 314-1111

Mallard Creek Recreation Center

2530 Johnston-Oehler Road Charlotte NC 28269 (980) 314-1121

Eastway Regional Recreation Center

3150 Eastway Park Drive Charlotte NC (980) 314-3772

David B. Waymer Recreation Center (980) 314-1127

14008 Holbrooks Road Huntersville NC 28078

Southview Recreation Center

1720 Vilma Street Charlotte NC 28208 (980) 314-1105

Tyvola Senior Center

2225 Tyvola Road Charlotte NC 28210 (980) 314-1320

The Department of Social Services (DSS) is also providing fans to individuals ages 60 and older, and those ages 18-59, who receive disability income. Individuals are required to show a valid driver’s license or State ID providing proof of age and a current Mecklenburg County address when receiving a fan. Limited delivery and supplies are available. Fans are limited to one per household. Please call (980) 314-7018 to reserve your fan.

Energy Bill Assistance:

Individuals and families in Mecklenburg County who are experiencing a cooling (or heating) energy bill related crisis, a life-threatening or health-related emergency, and have a past due or final notice can apply for energy bill assistance through the DSS Crisis Intervention Program. Details on the program, including criteria and applications, are available at MeckNC.gov/Energy or call 704-336-3000. Assistance is available year-round or until all funds are exhausted.

For more information, about cooling stations or other heat related respite and assistance, visit www.mecknc.gov.

